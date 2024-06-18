3 Blockbuster Trade Targets The San Francisco Giants Must Pursue
The San Francisco Giants have had an up-and-down 2024 MLB season thus far. Right now, they hold a 36-37 record and are still very much in the race for the postseason.
However, there are legitimate concerns about the talent level that they have and whether or not the Giants can remain in the race long-term.
With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, San Francisco has a chance to swing big. The franchise has been trying to add a superstar via free agency in recent years, but they have been unable to get the job done.
Aaron Judge almost signed with the Giants not long ago, but that opportunity slipped through their graps. Perhaps going to the trade route would make sense.
If San Francisco opts to pursue a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline this year, there are a few different players they could target.
Let's take a look at three blockbuster trade targets that the Giants should pursue.
3. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
First up, a move to acquire rising star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. would make a lot of sense.
He has already been linked as a potential trade target for San Francisco. The fit would be perfect and he could be a long-term franchise cornerstone.
Robert has only played in 19 games this season, so take a look at his 2023 campaign for a sample size of what he's capable of doing. He slashed .264/.315/.542 to go along with 38 home runs and 80 RBI.
Those numbers show just how much of an offensive impact he can make. The Giants could use a big powerful bat and Robert could be the perfect answer for that need.
2. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Another young star could make a perfect trade target for San Francisco. While Bo Bichette isn't "available" right now, that could change as the deadline approaches.
Bichette would give the Giants the long-term shortstop that they need. He also has star potential at the plate, although he hasn't put it all together in that aspect of his game.
During the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, Bichette has played in 66 games. He has slashed .237/.286/.342 to go along with four home runs and 28 RBI.
While his offensive game isn't firing on all cylinders right now, the bat is there. He is just 26 years old with future control. That makes him a perfect trade target for San Francisco to build around for the future.
1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Finally, this list would not be complete without adding superstar Mike Trout to the list. Recently, the Giants were urged to pursue a blockbuster trade for Trout.
Trout would be the big fish that San Francisco has been looking to get. He is 32 years old and is currently injured, but would be worth the long-term investment.
Last season with the Angels, Trout put on another clinic at the plate. He produced 18 home runs to go along with 44 RBI in just 82 games. Trout will need to figure out how to consistently stay healthy again, but he's still among the best players in baseball when he's on the field.
If the Giants want to take the biggest swing of any team ahead of the deadline, they should pursue Trout. It's not likely that they'll get him, but they should give it a shot.