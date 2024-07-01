Ace Pitcher ‘Definitely’ on the Move Could Be Perfect San Francisco Giants Target
The San Francisco Giants just can't seem to figure it out the way many expected them to entering the season. At 40-44 and 12.0 games out of first place in the National League West, their chances of winning the division are as good as gone.
It'd take a major collapse from others in the West and the best second half in Giants history for them to complete that task.
Despite all of the issues the team has faced this year, San Francisco is only 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot. While their play has been ugly and, frankly, unacceptable, it's a promising sign that they're only 3.0 games behind.
If they get healthy, perhaps things will start to click, and they'll comfortably land a Wild Card bid. All they need is a chance, especially with the veteran talent on this roster.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle made a great point recently, saying the front office has to show that they're not willing to give up. Instead, they need to be buyers at the deadline and give this ball club and fan base a chance.
"After all of that, Zaidi needs to keep his foot on the gas pedal, or his position potentially becomes more tenuous.
"He has had some strong drafts, and the development has been top notch, reflecting well on a top baseball exec. But he committed upward of $350 million to the payroll. Giving up, essentially, is not an option at this point. Let’s see what this roster he has assembled can do when healthy."
If the Giants are buyers, getting help on the mound looks to be the wise thing to do. Pitching always helps and with all of the injuries they've dealt with on the bump, it's a neccessity.
Jack Flaherty of the struggling Detroit Tigers could be an interesting option. With the Tigers nearly out of the playoff race at the halfway point, all signs point to Flaherty, who's on a one-year deal, to get traded.
Evan Petzold said on an episode of "Foul Territory" that he'll "definitely" be moved.
Flaherty took a one-year prove-it deal with Detroit, signing for $14 million.
He's a rental in the eyes of any team that trades for him, including San Francisco, which does bring warranted worries. However, the California native could welcome coming home and re-sign in the offseason.
The right-hander has had an impressive campaign, posting a 3.24 ERA, 3.04 FIP, and 129 ERA+. Flaherty has struck out 115 hitters in just 89.0 innings pitched.
The price might be high in terms of who the Giants would have to trade, but that'll be the case for any high-level arm.