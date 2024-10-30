Bay Area NBA Coach Issues Apology to Giants Fans for Cheering for Division Rival
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently stirred up some feelings among San Francisco Giants fans with his candid expression of loyalty to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the KNBR show Tolbert & Copes, Kerr acknowledged his unwavering allegiance, joking about how he may have disappointed a few Giants fans along the way.
“People are just trying to get me in trouble around my fellow Bay Area fans for my Dodgers fandom... I just want to apologize to all the Giants fans. It is what it is,” he shared with a laugh.
Kerr’s connection to the Dodgers goes beyond typical fandom. Raised in Southern California, he spent countless childhood summers at Dodgers games with his father and brother, forging memories that turned him into a lifelong fan.
Reflecting on that history, Kerr explained, “You can’t help it when you go to games as a kid with your dad, your brother, and you sit in the bleachers for 10-straight, 15-straight years every summer. You can’t break up with that. It’s just in your blood.”
The sentiment might not sit well with Giants fans, especially given the long-standing rivalry between the Giants and Dodgers, one of the most intense matchups in baseball.
While Giants fans are optimistic about their team’s future under new President of Baseball Operations and franchise legend Buster Posey’s leadership, Kerr’s open support of the Dodgers during their impressive World Series run naturally ruffled a few feathers.
Still, it’s hard to fault a guy for being true to his roots.
Despite his obvious Dodgers allegiance, Kerr is a beloved figure in the Bay Area, known not only for his success with the Warriors but also for his sportsmanship and character. Since joining the Warriors, Kerr has become one of the most successful NBA coaches, and his recent role as head coach of Team USA highlights his influence on basketball worldwide. Even as he cheers for the Dodgers, Bay Area fans recognize his contributions and may be willing to forgive his loyalty.
Kerr’s “apology” for his Dodger passion is both endearing and honest. Bay Area fans might not fully accept his fandom for the Giants’ biggest rival, but they understand that his love for the Dodgers isn’t about them—it’s rooted in childhood memories and family traditions.
For fans of both the Giants and Warriors, it’s likely easier to look the other way when it comes to Kerr’s baseball allegiance, especially when he’s delivering success on the court.