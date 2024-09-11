Bombshell Report Reveals Shocking San Francisco Giants Contract Details
San Francisco Giants fans received some surprising news on Tuesday with a shocking report on the futures of Farhan Zaidi and Bob Melvin.
Zaidi, the team's president of baseball operations, and Melvin, the team's manager, were both believed to be under contract through 2026.
However, Tuesday's report from John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle revealed that both are only under contract through 2025, per industry sources.
The confusion stems from Melvin's introductory press conference last October when Zaidi said the veteran manager had signed a three-year contract, presumably keeping him in San Francisco through 2026.
Giants chairman Greg Johnson later said the team had agreed to a deal with Zaidi that aligned with Melvin's contract, implying that Zaidi was also under contract through 2026.
According to Shea's article, however, Melvin's contract was only a two-year deal, meaning Zaidi is under contract through 2025. Both have language in their contracts that could keep them with the team in 2026 as well.
This news is important for several reasons.
For one, it helps explain Matt Chapman's recent contract extension, as Zaidi seems to be getting a head start on the offseason.
That makes sense because this will be a pivotal winter for him with a heightened sense of urgency. After three straight seasons without a playoff appearance, Zaidi is under immense pressure to get San Francisco back on track and build a winning ballclub.
If he doesn't, he may be out of a job next winter.
Same with Melvin, who's had an admittedly frustrating first season with the club.
Both are on thin ice.
Accordingly, expect Zaidi to be extra-aggressive this offseason, especially in free agency. He doesn't have the luxury of time anymore and is officially on the hot seat.
It's now or never.
If he doesn't make some drastic changes to lift the Giants out of mediocrity, it might be time for new leadership both on the field and off.