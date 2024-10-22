Breakout Giants Prospect Looking to Solidify Hold on Shortstop Job for 2025
The San Francisco Giants are considered among the front runners to make a splash in free agency, with a specific focus: shortstop. The team is linked to both preeminent free agents available at the position, Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers and Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres.
That money might best be spent elsewhere, as there's already a capable shortstop on the roster who performed more than admirably last season: Tyler Fitzgerald. Wildly considered to be a candidate for a position change to second base for next season, the youngster has an argument to stick at short next year.
While traditional defensive stats weren't kind to Fitzgerald, who committed 11 errors in just 67 starts at short, some context is warranted. Being used as an utility infielder early in the season, Fitzgerald didn't make three consecutive starts at shortstop until early July, covering five different positions on a weekly basis until injuries forced him into the everyday lineup at one spot.
Despite what the initial results showed, his defensive abilities at shortstop are strong enough to justify keeping him at the position. Fitzgerald possesses good range, quick footwork, and a reliable arm, all of which are critical to handling the demands of shortstop. His smooth fielding and ability to make difficult plays from deep in the hole suggest that he is more than capable of excelling in the position at the Major League level when given time to consistently play the position.
Another reason to keep Fitzgerald at shortstop is that he has shown consistent improvement over time. As he gained experience in the minor leagues, his defensive metrics and overall fielding percentage have trended positively, showing that he’s refining his game and becoming more reliable. Fitzgerald's single-season fielding percentage increased every year of his career, with his 2023 Triple-A experience sitting at a .976 fielding and putting up a perfect 1.000 percentage in 2024. A key aspect of playing shortstop is being able to handle a high volume of plays, and Fitzgerald has demonstrated that he can consistently be in the right position and make accurate throws under pressure.
Offensively, Fitzgerald’s profile also supports his value as a shortstop. His combination of power and speed is valuable in a position where offensive production can sometimes be overlooked in favor of defense. The Giants have the luxury of a shortstop who can contribute both ways, making it unnecessary to shift him to another position just for the sake of spending money on a premiere free agent.
Additionally, the Giants have organizational depth at other positions around the infield and outfield, meaning there’s no immediate need to move Fitzgerald elsewhere. Given that the Giants have focused on building a strong core of young infielders, keeping Fitzgerald at shortstop preserves that balance and allows the team to focus on filling other areas of need, rather than creating a hole at one of the most important positions on the field.
Tyler Fitzgerald’s defensive skills, improving performance, and ability to contribute offensively at shortstop make it unnecessary to shift him to another position. The San Francisco Giants are well-positioned to let him develop and thrive at shortstop, where his value to the team can be maximized.