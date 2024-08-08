Giants Baseball Insider

Could San Francisco Giants Pursue Multi-Year Veteran as Rotation Piece?

With some other contending teams reportedly interested in signing a multi-year veteran pitcher, the San Francisco Giants could take a look to bolster their rotation.

Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Rich Hill (41) pitches during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
The San Francisco Giants made their rest-of-season plans known at the trade deadline when they didn't deal some of their best assets.

Instead, they made some moves as a salary dump while also keeping this roster together with the intent of competing for a spot in the playoffs.

Because they got off to such an inconsistent start, it's going to be an uphill battle, but for their decision to make sense after not becoming sellers, this group has to make a push down the stretch or they will wasted a massive opportunity to improve this organization as a whole.

One of the reasons why the Giants think they can secure a Wild Card spot is due to their pitching.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said they have the best starting rotation in baseball, something that seems much closer to being accurate after they have gotten the Cy Young version of Blake Snell that was missing in the early part of the year.

Still, one of their salary dumps was starter Alex Cobb, opting to move him and rely on their young rookie Hayden Birdsong to be a key fifth member of this group.

There were some concerns that the top prospect wouldn't be able to carry his weight during the final two months of the season, and that seemed to be fully on display in his last outing when he gave up seven earned runs in two innings of work, striking out only one batter and walking three.

If the 22-year-old isn't able to be the starter they need him to be down the stretch, could they look for some outside help to boost this rotation for the remainder of the season?

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in 19-year veteran Rich Hill to potentially come in and be part of their pitching staff.

"The data from recent throwing sessions have been positive, with his curveball remaining a plus-pitch," he reported as the left-hander gets ready to throw for teams on Friday.

There was no indication that San Francisco is one of those teams who are interested in signing Hill, but this would present them with a cheap, veteran option to immediately slot into their rotation and help them make a push into the postseason.

