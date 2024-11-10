Former San Francisco Giants Cy Young Ace Has Confidence in New Executive
The San Francisco Giants are in the midst of a brand new era beginning this offseason after the team fired Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations and replaced him with franchise legend and future Hall of Fame catcher Buster Posey.
Posey played for the Giants from 2009-2021, spending his entire career with the team and helping San Francisco win three World Series titles in five years in the early 2010's. A seven-time All-Star and winner of the 2012 National League MVP, Posey embodied what it meant to be a winning baseball player and was the heart and soul of a golden era of baseball in the Bay Area.
But now, he prepares to embark on a whole new type of challenge in an executive role, tasked with revitalizing a now downtrodden franchise that has missed the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons. Despite the huge challenge ahead of him, former Giants teammate and Cy Young winning pitcher Jake Peavy - who played with Posey during the final seasons of his career - said on MLB Network that he thinks Posey has a tremendous chance of success in this role and that he could be different from other former players who have tried to make the front office jump.
"They won championships built on culture, built on fundamentals, they certainly weren't the most talented team, they did most everything right and when it matters the most, that's what delivers in October," Peavy said. "Groupthink is ever present out there in the game of baseball. When everybody's zigging, you're supposed to zag...Buster is so much farther in the weeds than any other player has ever been. He has a big time chance to succeed. I actually expect him to in big ways."
Peavy joined the Giants prior to the 2014 season which just so happened to be the last World Series title season of their dominant run. He saw firsthand Posey's leadership in the clubhouse and baseball IQ on full display. Having nothing but good things to say about his former teammate, Peavy is as knowledgable and qualified as anyone when it comes to predicting what's next for a franchise that is ready to start playing winning ball again.
Peavy's vote of confidence will only continue to inspire hope that Posey could be the man to get the team back to a place where they are doing just that.