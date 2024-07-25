Former San Francisco Giants Gold Glover Signs Deal with Archrival Dodgers
It's been a disappointing season for the San Francisco Giants that looks like they will ultimately underachieve compared to expectations and miss out on the playoffs for the third straight year.
There's a chance they can get hot and make a push for the final Wild Card spot down the stretch, especially with former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray being inserted into their rotation and making his team debut on Wednesday.
That has been the rhetoric surrounding this team the whole season and they have yet to put things together, so with them sitting six games under .500 through 102 contests, they'll need to figure it out in a hurry.
What could hurt the Giants' potential is if they decide to sell off some pieces at the upcoming deadline.
They don't have many desirable assets outside of a few winter signings, so there's a good chance the front office keeps this group together and just plays out the rest of the year.
In an attempt to manufacture a spark, they decided to designate Nick Ahmed for assignment on July 9 before releasing him a day later.
San Francisco signed the veteran to a minor league deal this past February and selected him to the Opening Day roster after beating out star prospect Marco Luciano for the starting shortstop job. His tenure did not go as planned when he slashed .232/.278/.303 with one homer, 15 RBI and an OPS+ of 70 across his 52 games.
The organization decided to move on from the two-time Gold Glove-winning defensive specialist, but now they will have to see him in their archrival's dugout.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has arrived to Dodger Stadium ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Giants.
How much Ahmed factors in will be seen, but they need a defensive option at shortstop following Miguel Rojas being placed on the injured list.