Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher, Dead at 31
Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta has tragically passed away at the age of 31, according to Hector Gomez. Gomez reported that Moronta sadly passed away in a traffic accident on Sunday night.
"Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta, 31, passed away in a traffic accident tonight. Moronta played for Giants, DBacks, Dodgers and Angels: 10-11, 3.05 ERA, 177 G, 3 SV, 171.1 IP, 116 H, 58 H, 16 HR, 94 BB, 202 SO, WHIP 1.23. Rest in peace."
During his six-year big league career, he had stops with four different teams, posting an impressive 3.05 career ERA. Moronta made his big league debut with the Giants, debuting in the 2017 season. He had four impressive seasons with San Francisco, posting a sub-2.90 ERA every year he was on the team.
His best showing came in 2018, when he posted a 2.49 ERA in 65.0 innings pitched, striking out 79 along the way. Moronta most recently played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2023, appearing in two games.
The right-hander was signed by the Giants in September of 2010 at 17 years old for $15,000. He made his professional debut in 2011 with the Dominican Summer League team.
He last played in the Mexican League with the Bravos de Leon in 2024, appearing in 19 games. After impressing at the big league level and still playing in Mexico, there certainly seemed to be a chance that he'd return to the big leagues at some point.
Rest in peace to Moronta, who was taken from this world far too soon.