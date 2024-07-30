Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Traded to Cincinnati Reds
The San Francisco Giants have been quiet during the trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped many teams around baseball from getting better. The Milwaukee Brewers are the latest team to do so, trading for right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas.
In return, the Cincinnati Reds will get Joey Wiemer and former Giants pitcher Jakob Junis, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Junis pitched for San Francisco in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, appearing as a starter in 17 of his 23 appearances in 2022. In his second year, he was used mostly out of the bullpen, starting in just four of the 40 games he saw action on the mound.
He pitched well in 2023, posting a 3.87 ERA and striking out 96 in 86.0 innings pitched. In the 26.0 innings he's thrown this season, Junis has been even better, posting a 2.42 ERA.
The right-hander will now go to the Reds, where he could be a big piece in their bullpen.
One thing the Giants need to be keeping in mind is the return for some of these players. Outside of this trade, multiple players have been dealt for packages that seem outrageous. The Houston Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi, moving Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner in the deal.
If San Francisco can get that type of package back for some of their top trade assets, they need to be on the phone. While they have a chance to still make the postseason, teams are overpaying like never before for upgrades.
Why not take advantage of that right now?