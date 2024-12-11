Former San Francisco Giants Star Thairo Estrada Agrees on Deal With Rockies
Former San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada has found his next home after spending four years with the ball club.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Estrada has agreed to a one-year deal with the Colorado Rockies.
"Estrada will earn $3.25 million with the Rockies in 2025 with a mutual option for 2026 ($750,000 buyout), making it a $4 million guarantee, per source. If the option isn’t exercised, Estrada will still be arbitration-eligible for the final time in 2026. Deal is pending physical."
Estrada had interest from other teams, but the Rockies are a decent landing spot for him. He hit 14 home runs in 2022 and 2023, and while he isn't a power hitter, perhaps there will be more in the tank at Coors.
He's a league-average hitter with above-average speed, making him a valuable player, even if it isn't in a big role.
The primary second baseman has had a few impressive seasons at the Big League level. In 2021, he slashed .273/.333/.479 with a 118 OPS+ in 52 games.
He followed up his 2021 campaign with two straight years with an OPS+ above 100.
Last season was a year to forget for Estrada. He was sent to Triple-A at the end of August, making the Giants' decision to let him walk an easy one.
He played in just 96 games due to injury, with rumors indicating he dealt with injuries in many of the games he played.
Estrada's offensive numbers last season were the worst of his career in a campaign he played in more than 26 games, slashing .217/.247/.343 with a 68 OPS+.
The Giants have made one significant move this offseason in signing shortstop Willy Adames to a long-term deal. That would have curtailed Estrada's playing time next season had he stayed in the Bay Area.