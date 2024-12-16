Free-Agent Ace Corbin Burnes Listed as Ideal Fit for San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have taken steps toward being stronger contenders in the National League West for the 2025 season.
With the extension of third baseman Matt Chapman during the 2024 campaign, and the free agency addition of shortstop Willy Adames, president of baseball operations Buster Posey has shown that he has no aversion to spending.
With the list of top-tier free agents quickly dwindling, there are still options available for offensive additions or for the pitching staff.
After adding a bat, the Giants have recently been linked to free agent ace Corbin Burnes, with increasing interest from each side.
In a recent article for MLB.com, Brian Murphy named Burnes an ideal fit for the club, putting a cherry on top of the already sweet offseason the club has had.
Murphy listed some of the pluses that are already a part of the Giants’ rotation, most notably Logan Webb, who has logged more innings than any other pitcher in Major League Baseball the past three seasons. He has also appeared in Cy Young voting each of the last three years and was named an All Star for the first time last season.
The giants also have veteran Robbie Ray, who exercised his option to return in 2025, along with young Kyle Harrison, who had an up-and-down season in his first full year with the Giants.
But, to compete with the current powers in their own division — including the reigning world champion Los Angeles Dodgers — the Giants likely need more firepower, according to Murphy. That's where Burnes would come in.
"San Francisco has landed one marquee free agent this offseason, but to keep up in the division, it needs to upgrade a rotation that is projected to rank 24th in fWAR next season. The Giants are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign Burnes, who has thrown the third-most innings over the past three years (590)," he wrote.
Adding Burnes to the mix would be a tremendous upgrade to their rotation, taking some of the pressure of being an ace off of Webb, and further limiting the innings of Robbie Ray, which could help keep him on the field longer after Tommy John surgery just a few years ago.
Burnes is from California and pitched in college at Saint Mary’s. There has been plenty of conversation about his desire to return to the state. It hasn't happened yet, likely in part because other free agent deals have boosted his value in a market where he is now the only marquee starter left to be signed.
It has already been a fantastic offseason under the new leadership of Posey, a legend in San Francisco, and it could be even better should they land their targeted ace.