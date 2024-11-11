Giants Prospects Power Team Puerto Rico to Upset Team USA in Premier12 Tourney
In an exhilarating start to the 2024 WBSC Premier12 tournament, Team Puerto Rico upset powerhouse Team USA with a 1-0 victory, showcasing some impressive contributions from San Francisco Giants prospects Sabin Ceballos and Raymond Burgos.
This unexpected triumph highlights the talent emerging from Puerto Rico and especially draws attention to two key players in the Giants' farm system.
Sabin Ceballos, who has shown potential in the Giants' system after being acquired at this summer's trade deadline, took on an important role in Puerto Rico's infield, providing solid defense and showcasing his presence at the plate. Though Puerto Rico didn’t put up multiple runs, their lineup—anchored by players like Ceballos—relied on strategic hitting, taking advantage of any small opportunity to apply pressure on the USA’s strong pitching staff.
Ceballos, known for his balanced approach on offense and steady third base defense, brought exactly what Puerto Rico needed to maintain composure and avoid mistakes. His sixth-inning solo shot was the game's only run, providing the winning margin for team Puerto Rico.
On the pitching side, Raymond Burgos was instrumental in holding the USA’s formidable offense to zero runs. The Giants' left-hander displayed command and resilience, utilizing his effective mix of pitches to keep American hitters off balance. With Burgos and the rest of the Puerto Rican pitching staff keeping Team USA at bay, Puerto Rico’s lone run was enough to claim victory. Burgos’ performance was a testament to his poise, as he managed high-stakes moments in relief of starter Jonathan Bermudez against one of the most potent lineups in the tournament and picked up the win.
The Giants organization has to be pleased with the potential of both Ceballos and Burgos, who are gaining invaluable experience on the international stage. Their contributions underscore Puerto Rico’s gritty, opportunistic style of play and demonstrate how Giants prospects are developing into impactful players.
For Puerto Rico, this win over Team USA offers more than a morale boost; it sets a competitive tone for the rest of the tournament. With Ceballos and Burgos continuing to deliver, Puerto Rico has positioned itself as a team to watch, while the Giants can feel optimistic about the future contributions of these young prospects.