Latest MLB Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad News for San Francisco Giants
Free agency is here, and the San Francisco Giants are ready to go after finally naming Zack Minasian as their new general manager. With one of the biggest winters in franchise history coming up, the Giants need to do as much as possible to land some of the top players available.
They've been linked to many of the biggest stars on the market. While it'd be a promising sign to land any of those players, San Francisco will always have worries about doing so due to their history of not signing the top players in free agency.
That's been an issue and until it's fixed, the Giants will have the same question marks entering 2025 that they did last year.
Juan Soto is the name of the offseason. Whoever lands the big-time slugger would be in an excellent position to win moving forward, as he's a generation talent who should make an impact on a ball club over the next decade.
At only 26 years old, there's all the reason in the world to hand the left-handed hitter a blank check and walk out of the room.
However, it remains uncertain if San Francisco could realistically get a deal done. They've been linked to him multiple times, but they might not be his top suitor.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted that he'd return to the New York Yankees on Friday, a prediction that seems to be consistent among Major League Baseball insiders.
"The Yankees match the Mets’ and Dodgers’ best offers to Juan Soto, signing him to a $622 million contract that keeps the Soto-Aaron Judge tandem in New York’s lineup for years to come."
While Bowden's prediction is just that until the Dominican Republic native decides where he'll sign, he said after the Yankees' World Series loss that he plans to speak with every team interested in him.
“I don’t know what teams will want to come after me, but I’ll be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that. I’m going to be available to all 30 teams," Soto said, according to Gabe Lacques of USA Today.
That could be a good sign that Soto plans to sign with whichever team offers him the most money. The Giants have been willing to hand out big contacts, so that's a positive for them to land the star.
As long as he gives them a chance, that's all San Francisco could ask for.