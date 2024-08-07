MLB Executives Have Polarizing Takes on San Francisco Giants Trade Deadline Moves
The San Francisco Giants trusted their ball club during the trade deadline, as the front office clearly believes they have enough to make the postseason.
It's not too far-fetched of an idea, either, as the Giants are just 4.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot. It feels like they've been out of the playoff picture for most of the year, which is the truth of the situation, but with one hot stretch, they can be right there in the standings.
It's tough to blame them too much for some of the moves they didn't make at the trade deadline. If anything, there could be some criticism about them not trading some of their top veteran players.
They moved Jorge Soler, which didn't come as too big of a surprise, but considering the lack of other moves, it might've been a questionable one. Considering they kept Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, and others, why not keep Soler around?
Only time will tell if that was the right decision, but executives around baseball had some takes on their moves.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com asked multiple executives who they believe won the trade deadline, and some did point at San Francisco.
“I get the teams that made moves and why they made them, but I was more interested in the teams that didn’t do much,” an AL exec said. “If you’re the Tigers or Giants, you can squint and see a path to contention over the next couple years because they have good resources and some good young players."
However, despite one executive believing they have a future and can win at some point in the next few years, another didn't like some of the moves they made.
“I didn’t quite get the Giants moving Soler and then not moving any of their other guys,” an NL executive said. “He’s been a good player for them, and if they were going to keep the rest of that roster intact, why not keep him on it, as well?”
That's a fair comment to make about the Soler situation, but perhaps they believed that they could've found a better outfielder for their needs.
They did land Mark Canha, who's dealt with some back pain throughout the season.
While he's a much different player than Soler, he's still been a serviceable professional throughout his career and should make a decent impact for this team down the stretch.