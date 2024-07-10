MLB Insider Has Bold Prediction for Top San Francisco Giants' Trade Target
The San Francisco Giants could look to make some moves ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. Whether those moves are buying or selling, no one knows just yet.
It seems much more likely that the Giants would be buyers than sellers. They are going to get major pitching reinforcements back from injury and are still in the race for an NL Wild Card spot.
Should they be interested in adding talent, it seems likely that outfield and shortstop would be their two main priorities.
Jazz Chisholm has been a player mentioned quite often in rumors surrounding San Francisco. He would help the team win now, but he would also be a piece that could be kept for future years.
Now, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has dropped a massive prediction about Chisholm ahead of the deadline. He boldly stated that the young outfielder will get moved by the Miami Marlins.
"Chisholm is going to get traded."
With just a couple of weeks left to make trades, the Marlins are a big-time seller. If they can get decent value back for players like Chisholm and Tanner Scott, they're expected to pull the trigger.
At 26 years old, Chisholm would be a quality target for the Giants. He has two more years left on his current deal following the 2024 season.
Acquiring players who can be impact players past the 2024 season should be the priority for San Francisco. Chisholm has legitimate star potential if he reaches his full potential.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far, Chisholm has hit 10 home runs to go along with 40 RBI. He has slashed .255/.326/.407 as well and has stolen 17 bases.
Defensively, the speed Chisholm possesses makes him a good piece to have in the outfield.
Depending on the price tag, the Giants should pursue Chisholm. It shouldn't break the bank, although they'll have to pay a premium due to the future control in his contract.
As San Francisco looks to build itself back into a championship contender, moves like a trade for Chisholm have to take place. He's a young player with big potential and will be with the team for at least a couple more years.
Expect to see the Giants end up being very active ahead of the trade deadline. The 26-year-old outfielder is a player to watch closely for them.