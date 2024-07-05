One Sleeper Starting Pitcher Trade the San Francisco Giants Should Pursue
The San Francisco Giants are without a doubt one of the most intriguing teams to monitor ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
While they are not viewed as a serious contender right now, they're about to get major pitching help returning from injury. Blake Snell, Kyle Harrison, Alex Cobb, and Robbie Ray will all likely be back at some point in the fairly near future.
Adding those pitchers back to the staff will make them a much more serious contender. They also have the ability to swing a deal or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
Could the Giants actually look to acquire another starting pitcher and allocate one of the arms returning from injury to beef up the bullpen?
One potential sleeper starting pitcher trade that San Francisco could consider would be for Colorado Rockies starter Cal Quantrill.
During the 2024 season thus far with the Rockies, Quantrill has started in 18 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.77 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and 100.1 innings pitched.
For the fans wondering why the Giants would trade for a starting pitcher, there is one glaring reason. Even with players returning from injury, they had not played great before going out. Snell has not lived up to the hype this season and has quite honestly been a poor starter so far this year.
Quantrill would give San Francisco major insurance for the rest of the season.
Also, the 29-year-old starting pitcher would not break the bank in a trade. He also has another year left on his contract following the 2024 season. Quantrill could be an important piece for the 2025 season as well.
Acquiring players who can make an impact past 2024 should be a priority for the Giants. Quantrill is exactly that kind of player.
If San Francisco wants to get aggressive, they'll also need to acquire a piece or two to improve their offense. Cody Bellinger is a name who would make sense for the Giants.
All of that being said, the Giants seem like a team that could very well become a buyer. They're close to contention, but will need a few moves to actually make a run.
A trade for Quantrill could help them bet much closer to their goal of making the postseason.