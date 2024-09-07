Perfect San Francisco Giants Target Predicted To Leave Current Team in Offseason
The San Francisco Giants will have multiple ways to improve their team during the offseason.
As they've shown throughout the 2024 campaign, there are many areas they need to upgrade. Factor in the possibility of losing Blake Snell, and the need for more talent is greater than ever.
They made a wise decision by re-signing Matt Chapman a few days ago. While that's a lot of money to give a player who's having a career year, he's been an excellent professional throughout his MLB tenure and should be worth the price.
If anything, it's a positive sign the Giants aren't afraid to spend money.
The front office hasn't necessarily cheaped out over the past few offseasons, they just haven't been able to land some of the top players on the market.
That's an issue in itself, but they've tried to improve the roster at the very least.
Looking ahead to this winter since this year is about as good as over, they should look to improve their middle infield positions among others.
Tyler Fitzgerald seems to be the answer at shortstop, which is a positive sign because of how little he makes. If he continues playing this way, San Francisco will have an above-average player at a premium position until he's arbitration-eligible in 2027.
As for second base, that's where something needs to change.
Brandon Lowe could be the ideal target, as he's a win-now veteran who is expected to hit the open market this winter.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted he'd move on from the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason.
"Last offseason, the Minnesota Twins exercised their club option on second baseman Jorge Polanco, only to eventually trade him to the Seattle Mariners before the season started. Expect a similar outcome between the Tampa Bay Rays and slugger Brandon Lowe this winter. The 30-year-old has a 126 OPS+ and 15.8 WAR in seven seasons with the Rays, but he has played more than 110 games just once in his career, and the small market club will likely be motivated to shed his $10.5 million salary from the books."
Diving into the left-handed hitter's stats, he's continued to swing the bat at a high level. He's currently slashing .242/.320/.465 with a 122 OPS+. Lowe has hit 16 home runs.
His power numbers have dipped a bit since 2021, a year he hit 39 home runs, but that was significantly more than any other season he's had during his career.
He shouldn't be too expensive, making signing him even more intriguing for the Giants.
Lowe has plenty of experience in the playoffs during big moments, too, further adding his value to a team looking to win in 2025.