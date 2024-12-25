Projected San Francisco Giants Batting Order Shows Improvement for 2025
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash this offseason and are hoping to move closer to become serious contenders with an improved offense.
While the pitching staff still currently needs some more help, the Giants may not do too much more to change the lineup any further.
Last year, San Francisco finished at No. 19 with a 97 wRC+. They were a below average group that certainly played a large role in them missing the postseason.
The Giants added a huge star in Willy Adames and let Michael Conforto walk in free agency. With them getting healthier and Jung Hoo Lee making his return, that may be all they need to make a noticeable jump.
Here is the current projected batting order for San Francisco's 2025 season:
1. CF Jung Hoo Lee
Lee showed flashes during his rookie year, but an injury kept him from fully getting going. His largest improvement will need to be in extra-base hits, since he already shows great plate discipline.
2. SS Willy Adames
Adames living up to the hype could be crucial to the team turning a corner. The middle of the infield was a black hole in the lineup for much of the year, so adding a 30-plus home run hitter should certainly help out.
3. 1B LaMonte Wade Jr.
Wade is a player that could still get traded either during the offseason or at the deadline, with him in a contract year, but he would be fine to keep around if they need to. He was the best player on the roster at times last season.
4. 3B Matt Chapman
Chapman had a weak start to his time with the Giants, but ended up becoming a true leader in the clubhouse. He posted a .247/.328/.463 slash line and had his highest finish in MVP voting since 2019. Clearly San Francisco was happy enough with his efforts to give him a major extension.
5. 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald was a major surprise from last season, giving a much-needed boost to the middle of the infield. His .280/.334/.497 slash line with 15 home runs and 17 stolen bases in just 96 games should have him entering his first season starting from day one.
6. RF Mike Yastrzemski
Yastrzemski isn't going to be an All-Star, but is a very solid player to have near the bottom of a lineup. The Giants may likely be satisfied if he could just repeat his 18 home run performance from last year.
7. LF Heliot Ramos
Ramos was another breakout rookie that unexpectedly earned a starting job last year. He was named to his first All-Star team and hit 22 home runs. His plate discipline is lacking, but he can certainly hit the ball hard.
8. DH Wilmer Flores
This is a glaring hole in the lineup, with San Francisco lacking a true slugging designated hitter. Flores hit for just a .206/.277/.318 slash line last year, so the Giants will need him to be better.
9. C Patrick Bailey
Bailey hasn't been the best player at the plate during his career, but more than makes up for it with elite defense. Him taking a step offensively, though, would be massive for this lineup.