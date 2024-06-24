Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Moves Massive Haul for All-Star
The San Francisco Giants struggles have continued, going 3-7 over their last 10 games.
Still only three games out of a Wild Card spot, the Giants could look to improve at the deadline and solidify a playoff position. What they do at the trade deadline remains to be seen, and it's one of the more interesting situations around baseball.
There are clear areas of need, including a center fielder and shortstop. Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a deal that'd help them land a player who can play both of those positions, but the trade might be a huge overpay.
His proposal would send Jazz Chisholm Jr. to San Francisco for Carson Whisenhunt, Marco Luciano, and Luis Matos.
"Chisholm is slashing .267/.332/.445 with 10 home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 115 OPS+. He can play second base, shortstop and center field.
"The 26-year-old provides a rare combination of speed and power and has the potential to someday hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a season. His positional flexibility would give the Giants several options for how to use him. A 2022 All-Star, Chisholm is eligible for arbitration next year and under team control through 2026."
While Chisholm, in a vacuum, would be the ideal player to target in a deal, there are some warranted concerns about him.
He's only played in more than 97 games once in his first four seasons, and he hasn't exactly lived up to all expectations.
That doesn't mean that he's a bad player and wouldn't help this team, but that package seems to be a bit much.
His best season came in 2022 when he was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career. He posted a 138 OPS+ and 14 home runs that season. Despite playing well, he played in just 60 games.
If Chisholm can give the Giants a full season of healthy production, he'd have an argument to be the best position player on the team. That, however, remains to be seen.
There's some hope that he's healthy, playing in 75 games this season. His .267/.332/.445 slash line with 10 home runs is also impressive. If he continues at this pace, it'd be the best season of his career.
The Miami Marlins are in a position to sell, so moving the 26-year-old makes sense. And in return, they're likely looking for a massive haul. San Francisco can offer that to them with some of their prospects, but it's up to the front office to determine whether that's worth it.