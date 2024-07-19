Proposed Trade Sees San Francisco Giants Trade Closer to AL Contender
With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the San Francisco Giants have a big decision to make.
Do they pursue talent in an attempt to achieve a playoff berth this season? Or, do they sell off some players and focus on re-tooling to compete next year and for years to come?
Right now, the Giants hold a 47-50 record. They are very much in the race for a Wild Card spot in the National League. However, there is not a very good chance that they could compete for a championship this season.
It will be interesting to see what the front office chooses to do.
Should they decide to sell, there are quite a few players on their roster that will draw trade interest. One of those players is closer Camilo Doval.
A trade has been suggested that would end up seeing Doval get traded to the Baltimore Orioles.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has proposed a deal that would see San Francisco trade Doval to the Orioles in exchange for infielder Mac Horvath and right-hander Trace Bright.
In this scenario, the Giants would be getting the No. 10 and No. 15 ranked prospects from the Baltimore farm system. Both players project as possible key role players in the future.
Doval would be a massive addition for the Orioles, who have been rumored to be looking for bullpen help. He has had an up-and-down season, but his talent and potential are big.
During the 39 appearances Doval has made this season, the 27-year-old right-handed closer has compiled a 3-1 record to go along with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.62 WHIP, a 2.0 K/BB ratio, 17 saves, and four blown saves.
Clearly, he has been far from an elite closer this season. However, he is a very talented arm with plenty of years ahead of him, three years left on his contract, and a lot of potential to improve.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what San Francisco chooses to do. They are one of the teams that will dictate how busy the MLB trade deadline will end up being.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Giants in the coming days. The front office is on the clock and will have to make a decision quickly following the All-Star break.