Recently Traded San Francisco Giants Starter Placed on Injured List
There were a lot of unknowns surrounding what the San Francisco Giants were going to do ahead of this past trade deadline.
With an outside chance of getting into the playoffs, there were some people out there who thought they should go ahead and start selling off the majority of their pieces to get back star prospects that could kickstart a rebuild.
Instead, the only moves they made were some salary dumps and bringing in an extra outfielder.
Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was one who was in the first category. The Giants decided to ship him to the Cleveland Guardians just one year removed from him being named an All-Star in exchange for minor leaguer Jacob Bresnahan.
The issue was he hadn't appeared in a game for San Francisco in 2024. He began the season on the injured list after undergoing left hip surgery last October, and before he was able to return, he was on a new team.
Cobb initially joined the Giants ahead of 2022 when he signed a two-year, $20 million deal. That contract was looking to be a steal when he posted a 3.80 ERA across his 56 starts and 301 innings pitched, but when they exercised his $10 million club option for this season and he didn't play, the front office felt it was best to move on.
The right-hander was eventually activated off the injured list by the Guardians on Aug. 9.
He made two starts and looked fairly good when he gave up five earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched considering how much time he missed.
Unfortunately, Cobb is now back on the IL after suffering a fractured fingernail on his throwing hand.
It's yet another frustrating injury for the 36-year-old veteran starter as he'll have to wait at least 15 days to make his return to the mound if it heals in that time.