San Francisco Giants Ace Opting Out of Contract Seems 'Obvious'
Just a few months ago, the contract that the San Francisco Giants handed to Blake Snell looked like one of the worst in baseball. The left-hander wasn't doing anything he was expected to do when he first signed with the Giants, which was a major problem.
On May 27, he had a 10.42 ERA. Fast forward to August 7 after an injury stint, and Snell has arguably been the best pitcher in Major League Baseball. He dropped his ERA to 4.17 and has 72 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. Factor in that he just threw a no-hitter while striking out 11, and it's been as impressive of a past month as anybody could've imagined.
While it's important that the San Francisco ace started pitching better as this team looks to make the postseason, this could cause some issues in the future.
He could decide to opt out of his contract in the offseason. A different contending team might be willing to give him more than the $30 million he's set to make in 2025.
That's why Will Leitch of MLB.com named him the biggest impending free agent for the Giants.
"Michael Conforto is the Giants’ biggest guaranteed free agent, but the prospect of Snell opting out of his $30 million salary for 2025 has gone from remote to perhaps even an obvious move over the past month. (Matt Chapman could join him in opting out, as well.)"
There are a few different ways that Snell and fans can look at this situation. When San Francisco signed him in the offseason, it was much later than many anticipated. Coming off a Cy Young season, he was expected to be the hottest name on the market.
Instead, he didn't sign until very late in the offseason, which could put some worries in the back of his head. If he doesn't believe that any team is going to pay him more than $30 million, there's no reason to hurt this relationship with the Giants by opting out.
If he continues to throw how he has over his last two starts for the remainder of the year, as he's struck out 26 in 15 innings pitched, there's a very good chance that a team is going to give him a look.
However, as San Francisco has found, they could use his services. Keeping him around should be one of their biggest priorities in the offseason.