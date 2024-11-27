San Francisco Giants Ace Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers for $182 Million
When the San Francisco Giants signed Blake Snell to a deal with an opt-out last winter, they understood the risk of losing him. Snell struggled a bit early in the campaign, but was lights out in the second half, raising his value to new heights.
It was expected that he'd land a long-term deal this offseason, and that just came true. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the left-hander is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal, pending a physical.
"Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me... The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter."
Snell departing doesn't come as much of a surprise, and the Dodgers were among the teams linked to the two time Cy Young Award winner over the past few weeks. Still, losing him to a division rival is a tough blow for the Giants.
Not only will Snell make a direct impact on them competing for the National League West, but replacing him won't be easy.
For Los Angeles, all they've done over much of the past decade is prove its willingness to win. The Dodgers are coming off a World Series and still looking to win more. It's impressive, and San Francisco needs to take notes.
The Giants already have a lot of work to do, and this doesn't make things any easier. He took a chance list winter and it clearly paid off.