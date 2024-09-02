San Francisco Giants Ace Takes Blame for Ugly Meltdown vs. Marlins
If the San Francisco Giants want to make a miraculous run in September and reach the playoffs, they can't afford many more losses like the one they endured on Sunday.
After splitting the first two games of their series against the Miami Marlins, the Giants desperately needed to win Sunday's finale. Not only were they at home against one of the worst teams in baseball, but they also had their ace, Logan Webb, on the mound.
Unfortunately, Webb let his teammates down, blowing an early lead in San Francisco's 7-5 loss. He allowed six runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined, squandering a chance for the Giants to win the series and get back to .500.
After the game, Webb was hard on himself and took full responsibility for the loss while speaking to reporters.
"I lost that game today. That was on me today, and it just sucks," said Webb, who suffered his first loss since July 20 against the Colorado Rockies.
The All-Star righty was especially critical of himself for making a bad throw in the fifth inning that caused the game to unravel. With San Francisco leading 2-0, Jose Devers grounded back to Webb for what should have been an inning-ending double play.
Webb's throw to second base was off the mark, however, keeping the inning alive for the Marlins. Miami capitalized, rattling off back-to-back singles and a three-run homer by Kyle Stowers that turned the game upside down.
"I haven't watched it. I don't even want to watch it," Webb said, shaking his head. "It kind of caught me off guard, and I just made a bad throw. It just can't happen"
After losing four of their last five games, the fourth-place Giants are 68-70 and 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. After an off day on Monday, San Francisco will continue its homestand against the surging Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.