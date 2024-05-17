San Francisco Giants Add More Outfield Depth With Minor League Signing
The San Francisco Giants got the day off on Thursday after a disappointing series against the Los Angeles Dodgers where they were able to avoid a sweep in the finale.
It's been a frustrating start to the year for this team after being aggressive in the offseason by adding high-profile players to this roster in hopes they could be contending for a playoff spot.
As it stands, the Giants are still in the Wild Card hunt only 1.5 games out of the third spot despite being five games under .500 and not even scratching the surface of what they could potentially do.
Because of that, there is belief they will eventually right the ship and start playing the baseball they are capable of playing.
To do that, though, they will need their best players to get healthy.
Right now, Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Blake Snell, Keaton Winn, Patrick Bailey, Austin Slater and Michael Conforto are all productive pieces who are sideline on the injured list.
With three of those players being outfielders, San Francisco has a clear need to add depth after calling up some of their past and current top prospects to fill the void.
To give themselves another option if that becomes a necessity, baseball reporter Mike Rodriguez said they have signed Jerar Encarnacion to a minor league deal that is pending via a physical and work visa.
The 26-year-old signed with the Miami Marlins as an international free agent in 2015 and worked his way into being considered one of their top prospects by 2020 when he was ranked No. 15 in their pipeline. He stayed within their Top 30 until he was called up to The Show in 2022.
Unfortunately, he didn't perform well in his limited 23-game sample size when slashing .182/.210/.338 with three homers and 14 RBI.
He was optioned to Triple-A in 2023 and elected free agency after the year and signed with Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican Baseball League.
Rodriguez reports Encarnacion has 18 homers, a .381 batting average and an OPS of 1.495 this season in the Mexican League before signing this deal with the Giants.
How he fits into their future plans will be seen once the injured players return, but he could get an opportunity to play Major League Baseball again if San Francisco turns to him for offensive help.