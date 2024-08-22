San Francisco Giants Again Linked as Suitor for Superstar Slugger
The San Francisco Giants are still alive right now when it comes to the National League playoff picture. However, it is very clear that they are not a World Series contender this season.
Despite not being a World Series contender, being competitive this season is a positive sign. It will likely lead to the Giants being a very aggressive team during the upcoming MLB offseason.
Over the last few years, San Francisco has been very aggressive in free agency. They have taken some major swings at superstar players, including almost landing Aaron Judge.
Now, they have a chance to swing big once again at a superstar slugger from the New York Yankees.
Juan Soto is set to hit the open market this offseason. While the Yankees are widely expected to end up bringing him back, that is not a sure thing just yet.
On many occasions, the Giants have been linked as a potential suitor for Soto. That is the case once again.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently took a look at the top 10 free agents for the upcoming offseason and provided potential fits for them. When it came to Soto, he had San Francisco as one of the three teams mentioned.
Here is what he had to say in his breakdown of Soto's impending free agency:
"It’s extremely rare for a player of Soto’s caliber to reach free agency before his age-26 season, making the four-time All-Star a bit of a Hot Stove unicorn. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in similar situations after the 2018 season and each cashed in with free-agent deals worth at least $300 million. Soto’s price tag should be significantly higher, with most industry insiders projecting a deal of at least 10 years and $500 million."
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Soto has put together monster numbers. He has played in 123 games, batting .302/.433/.612 to go along with 36 home runs and 93 RBI.
Soto would be the piece that takes the Giants back to having an elite caliber offense. He's truly the very rare kind of player that can completely transform a lineup by himself.
All of that being said, if San Francisco truly wants to get back to being a World Series contender, going all-out to try to sign Soto would make a lot of sense.