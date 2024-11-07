San Francisco Giants Among Suitors for Perfect Player To Fix All Their Problems
The time is now for the San Francisco Giants to prove to their fan base that they're serious about winning a World Series.
For a proud organization, much of the past decade has been inexcusable. The Giants should be contenders in every campaign they play. That's the standard the organization has set, but to say it hasn't been upheld would be an understatement.
San Francisco has done what they've needed to do early in the offseason. From changing front office personnel to much more, the Giants have shown they're willing to do whatever is needed to improve this roster and be in a position to win a World Series as early as 2025.
All of their moves have been excellent, but until they do what's needed in free agency, they don't mean much. Front office members can't go out on the field and make plays, so ultimately, their signings and trades will be the deciding factor on how their offseason was.
San Francisco will have an opportunity to improve this winter, perhaps more than most other teams in Major League Baseball. They haven't been cheap in recent winters, but finding a star has been an issue.
The Giants have been competing with other teams to land the top players on the market, but for many reasons, they haven't succeeded.
That can't be the case with Juan Soto hitting the market this winter. Soto, simply put, will take the most money available.
That's been well reported over the past 12 months.
For a city begging for a superstar, Soto would answer all of those wishes and, from a team standpoint, would be the perfect player to add.
Regarding the possibility of signing Soto, many around the industry view San Francisco as a real threat to do as such. That includes Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports, who named the Giants a possible fit over the weekend.
"I mean, was there any question? I guess there is one: How many hundreds of millions will it take? Five? Six? More? And seeing what he means to the Yankees' lineup, how high are they willing to go to keep him in pinstripes? It's not every day that a 26-year-old superstar becomes available, and he'll be far and away the most desired free agent on the market."
As Kavner alluded, there isn't much to say about Soto at this point. He's one of the best pure hitters baseball has ever seen, and his career 160 OPS+ proves that.