San Francisco Giants Are 'Among Possible Landing Spots' for Slugging Infielder
Buster Posey will have his hands full this offseason during his first cycle in charge of leading the San Francisco Giants' front office.
This year was supposed to see the Giants back playing October baseball after they landed multiple high-profile free agents to revamp their roster, but after they finished the season two games under .500 and in fourth place of the NL West, ownership decided to make a change at the top.
There's some excitement surrounding what Posey can bring to this franchise in his new role, but with only a three-year deal, he'll have to deliver immediate results in a loaded division.
A positive is that San Francisco got an early start on a key offseason decision when they signed Matt Chapman to an extension instead of letting him potentially opt-out and hit the open market, and with other key players locked in for the foreseeable future, there is a good foundation in place.
However, it's clear that upgrades need to be made.
Their inability to ever go on a sustained winning streak was in part due to suffering injuries that highlighted their lack of organizational depth, while also signaling they didn't quite have the top-end talent they expected coming into the campaign.
Free agency will be a chance to fix those issues, and based on the latest report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, they can make a splash with this move.
"Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots," he wrote.
The slugging infielder has been incredible for the Milwaukee Brewers since he was traded there in the middle of the 2021 season.
In two out of his three full years with that team, he's hit 30-plus home runs. That includes the most productive season of his career coming this season with 32 homers and 112 RBI.
Willy Adames would come in a give a major boost to this lineup, giving them someone who gets on base and hits for power.
Since his defensive position is shortstop, the Giants would have to figure out what to do with their breakout star Tyler Fitzgerald and former top prospects Marco Luciano and Casey Schmitt who have all spent time there during their careers.
But that would certainly be a problem San Francisco would welcome if they are able land someone of Adames' caliber this winter.