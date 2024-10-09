San Francisco Giants Biggest Question Continues To Be About Lack of Success in FA
It's interesting because while the San Francisco Giants haven't necessarily hit on a big-name free agent over the past few offseasons, they've still done well for themselves.
Blake Snell and Matt Chapman were two of the hottest names on the free agency market last winter. Despite them signing contracts with opt-outs, the Giants' front office made the right decision by signing both.
Still, Snell is a pitcher, and Chapman, who's had an impressive first showing in San Francisco, aren't exactly superstar-level players.
The Giants need a guy like Juan Soto, but there have been challenges in landing those players over the past few offeasons. Many believe it could be due to the city, the ballpark, and other factors.
However, the reality is that big-name free agents want to go places where they could win. If San Francisco starts turning things around, they should be a strong destination for free agents.
Still, heading into free agency, that's the biggest question they have to answer.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report questioned the Giants' next steps if they don't land a star.
"The Giants will indeed try to make a big splash in free agency. This is not inside information. It's an educated guess rooted in their history of trying and failing to make it happen. It nonetheless seems possible, even probable, that they will fail once again. They tend to go after sluggers, after all, and you can hardly blame those who've passed for doing so. Oracle Park is no country for overpowered men. When the Giants whiffed on Shohei Ohtani last winter, they pivoted to shorter deals with Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler. Since that didn't quite pan out, president of baseball operations Buster Posey might want to consider the trade market instead if he can't snap the Giants' losing streak in free agency."
There's value in adding second-tier stars, but for a fan base desperate to find that real superstar, it's in their best interest to find one this winter.
That's, of course, much easier said than done. However, after handing Chapman a contract worth $150 plus million, the expectation is that San Francisco will start spending money in the winter.
Remember, their lack of success in recent years hasn't been due to their lack of spending. The moves they've made just didn't work out as planned, which is another factor they have to consider when making moves.