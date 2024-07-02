San Francisco Giants Breakout Star Shares Interesting Fact About Himself
The San Francisco Giants are coming out of their day off on Monday with the hopes they can put together a good stretch of baseball that would have them right in the mix for a Wild Card spot when the All-Star break comes around.
Sitting three games back and three under .500, this group hasn't lived up to the preseason expectations placed upon them entering the year.
Still, there's a chance they can be playing fall baseball if they put together a consistent two weeks.
In the midst of all the disappointment this season has provided so far, there has also been a bright spot by way of their former top prospect finally showcasing his potential by turning into a breakout star for the Giants.
Selected in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft, Heliot Ramos was immediately considered San Francisco's No. 1 prospect the following year. He didn't retain that top spot in future rankings, but was always within their Top 5 until 2022 when he made his Major League debut.
Things didn't go as expected for the talented outfielder.
In 2022 and 2023, Ramos played in 34 total games and went 12-for-76 with one homer, only five extra-base hits and two RBI.
There was no indication the youngster was going to turn into an impact player for this team, but when he was called up on May 8 of this year, there was something that seemed different about the talented prospect.
Maybe it was increased confidence, or maybe it was finally having enough experience to compete at this level, but whatever it is, Ramos has been one of the best players in the Giants' lineup, sitting with a slash line of .294/.368/.508, 10 homers, 20 extra-base hits, and 37 RBI.
It looks like the 24-year-old is going to be in the MLB for a long time.
If that's the case, then Ramos is going to have to get used to flying on planes, something he shared with Theo DeRosa of MLB.com that he doesn't enjoy doing.
"I don't love flying, but as long as it's to be in the big leagues, I'll take it," he said.
That's an interesting fact about the rising star, especially with all the long-distance travel that Major League Baseball players have throughout the long season.
This year, it seems like the plane travel has not affected him as Ramos is looking like a future star for this organization.