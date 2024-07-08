San Francisco Giants Bullpen Could Improve With Player 'Expected' to Be Traded
The San Francisco Giants looked to be getting back on track, but after losing two straight one-run games to the Cleveland Guardians, they're now 5-5 in their last 10.
Despite some of the struggles this season, the Giants are only 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and look well-positioned to make a push for the final position with multiple impact players ready to come back from the IL in the foreseeable future.
As a team, San Francisco hasn't exactly had a great campaign. Neither side of the baseball has necessarily impressed, which gives the front office a good indication of what they might need at the trade deadline.
If there's one area any team with playoff aspirations should look to improve, it's the bullpen. The Giants relief staff hasn't been great, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. They've allowed 133 walks and are tied for the fourth-most amount of home runs.
There will be options for them at the deadline, and according to Craig Mish of The Miami Herald, one of the top relief pitchers in baseball is "expected" to be dealt as Tanner Scott is the Miami Marlins' top trade candidate.
"The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention ... About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon, but for now he will wear a Marlins jersey next Tuesday night at the mid-summer classic in Arlington."
It's uncertain what Scott's price would be due to him hitting free agency in the offseason. Relief pitchers are always tough to determine a price for, but the left-hander has been lights out in back-to-back years.
He's posted a 1.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP this season after posting a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP a year ago.
San Francisco does have other needs, so depending on the price, perhaps this isn't the player they should go after. However, if they can land a lockdown reliever for a decent price, it wouldn't be a bad idea to get in the mix.
They need all the help they can get in the bullpen and landing arguably the best pitcher available could fix some of their issues.