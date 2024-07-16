San Francisco Giants Catcher Triggers Major Contract Clause
The San Francisco Giants are enjoying the MLB All-Star break ahead of the stretch run of the season. With the MLB trade deadline just a couple weeks away, the Giants are expected to be a very busy team.
Keeping that in mind, another roster decision has come up that will need to be decided within the next 48 hours.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC, minor league catcher Logan Porter has initiated an opt-out clause in his contract. That will give San Francisco the choice of either adding him to their 40-man roster or trading him to another club that adds him to their 40-man roster.
If they don't do either of those things, he will become a free agent.
Porter has only appeared in 11 career games at the Major League level. All of those came during the 2023 season with the Kansas City Royals. He ended up hitting .194/.324/.323 to go along with a home run and three RBI.
During this season at the Triple-A minor league level, Porter has played in 53 games. He has hit .293/.390/.500 with eight home runs and 29 RBI.
Those numbers could force the Giants to keep him around on the 40-man. If they opt to not keep him, another team needing a catcher could see enough to give him a shot.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what decision is made over the next 48 hours. Porter has legitimate potential to produce for a team in need.