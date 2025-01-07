San Francisco Giants Considered Option for Disappointing Yankees Free Agent
The San Francisco Giants have needs in a few different positions. Reports have suggested that the Giants are looking to add a starting pitcher, but unless they end up winning the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, they might not add one.
Last season, San Francisco needed outfield depth and, as currently constructed, could still use a veteran to go out there every few games and give them decent production.
The Giants spending heavily on an elite outfielder doesn't make much sense. On the current market, there aren't many of those players available.
They could look to trade for one on a cheaper deal, but that'd cost them a prospect haul.
Chances are, if San Francisco adds to its outfield, it'll be a player most fans aren't excited about.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked them to someone who'd fit that description on Monday, listing them as a suitor for Alex Verdugo.
Verdugo helped the Yankees reach the World Series, but he didn't have a great season at the plate, as he slashed just .233/.291/.356 with 13 home runs. He's a respected defender by baseball people and respected in the clubhouse by fellow players.
Whether the Giants get a crack at him may depend on the future of an All-Star outfielder who remains on the market, Jurickson Profar.
"If the Padres aren’t able to bring back Profar, they could pivot to Verdugo. Otherwise, he might have to accept a role as a fourth outfielder somewhere. The Giants, Pirates and Diamondbacks could make a depth play for him," Bowden wrote.
Verdugo joined the New York Yankees in a trade last winter and was expected to be a decent piece to their outfield.
While he played elite defense in left field, his offensive production wasn't where the Yankees needed it to be, and him returning to the Bronx seems to be highly unlikely.
Not only did Verdugo hurt New York's chances of winning a World Series, but he could've been set for a solid payday had he performed at a decent level last year heading into free agency.
The Giants could take a chance on Verdugo and hope he ends up being the player he was expected to be. However, at 28 years old and not showing that yet in his big league career, in which he's appeared in eight seasons, there isn't much to suggest he's anything better than a league-average bat and above-average defender.
There's still value in that if he returns to a 100 OPS+ bat, but his 83 OPS+ showing in 2024 was worrisome and something San Francisco has to consider.