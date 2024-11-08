San Francisco Giants Could Target Top Free Agent Star if He Switches Positions
The San Francisco Giants head into the offseason with a renewed sense of urgency following the dismissal of president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and subsequent installation of franchise legend Buster Posey in his place.
In his first offseason as an executive, Posey is going to be tasked with fixing a roster that has failed to make the postseason in seven out of the last eight seasons. Before he was even officially hired, many credited Posey with the six-year, $151 million extension for superstar third baseman Matt Chapman, a claim which Posey denied but it seemed like the writing was on the wall. Regardless, when it comes to rebuilding the team, the team committing to the five-time Gold Glove winner in Chapman for the long haul erased the third base position from being something San Francisco needs to worry about for the foreseeable future.
But perhaps the Giants could bring in a third baseman who is willing to switch positions and add a second recent Gold Glove winner to the infield. According to reports from Bob Nightengale and confirmed by Scott Boras, Houston Astros two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman is willing to make the change from the hot corner to second base, something that could lay the groundwork to allow San Francisco to build one of the better infields in baseball.
While moving Chapman from third base is flat out not an option due to his demonstrated elite defense at the position, bringing in Bregman and allowing him to make a move to the other side of the infield would add another great bat into the lineup without compromising anything on the defensive side. It could be a bit of a transition period for Bregman moving away from a position he has primarily played for his entire major league career, but the potential minor growing pains on defense would be well worth it in order to bring him in.
Perhaps even more important than his bat and his defense is the fact that Bregman is flat out a winning baseball player. As a critical part of a near decade long run of dominance in Houston that saw the team make seven consecutive ALCS, four World Series appearances, and win two titles, Bregman is the kind of guy that can completely turn around the mindset of a clubhouse and accelerate San Francisco's hopes to start contending for championships in the Bay Area once again.
If the price is right - and there's no reason why it shouldn't be - the Giants should absolutely make a serious push to bring in Bregman.