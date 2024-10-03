San Francisco Giants Don't Have Much to Figure Out With This Year's Arbitration Class
The San Francisco Giants enter the offseason with just four arbitration-eligible players: Mike Yastrzemski, LaMonte Wade Jr., Tyler Rogers, and Camilo Doval. New President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey may opt to retain all four as he looks to build a competitive team under his leadership.
Yastrzemski, a key outfielder for the Giants, provides a strong left-handed bat and valuable defense, while Wade’s versatility at first base and in the outfield has been critical to the team’s success. Both have had strong contributions at the plate and are important for maintaining offensive depth. MLB Trade Rumors projects the duo to receive a combined $14.2M, with $9.5M to Yastrzemski and $4.7M to Wade.
On the pitching side, Rogers, a side-arming reliever, has been a workhorse in the bullpen, offering consistency in both high-leverage and middle-inning roles. His $5.5M award would not be an overpay for his veteran stability.
Doval, the team’s former closer that was briefly demoted to the minors down the stretch, is the biggest question mark of this class. His projection is just $4.6M, a significant increase from his $770k pre-arb salary, but significantly less than a closer with 92 career saves would be expected to receive. The Giants optioned him down to Triple-A in mid-August after a 4.70 ERA, only to see the flamethrower put up a 5.40 after he returned.
In a fortunate bit of "disaster-averted news", Doval reportedly turned down a $50M multi-year extension offer over the summer, setting his sights on the Edwin Díaz $102M deal that the closer signed with the New York Mets.
Posey will have to navigate the arbitration process carefully, but keeping these core contributors would allow the Giants to maintain a strong foundation for 2025. With all four players being critical to the Giants' lineup and bullpen stability, retaining them through arbitration makes sense as Posey builds the next phase of the team’s competitive window.