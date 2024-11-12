San Francisco Giants Dream Free Agency Target Predicted for Huge Contract
The San Francisco Giants are a team turning the page this offseason in what will be the first winter of the Buster Posey era after the team parted ways with Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations.
The end of Zaidi's tenure was marked by seven missed postseasons in the last eight years and five missed playoffs in the six years that Zaidi was at the helm.
For a proud franchise that was the gold standard of baseball when they won three World Series titles in five years in the early 2010, firing Zaidi was a definitive statement that what they have done as of late is not and will not be tolerated anymore.
With Posey at the helm - someone who saw firsthand what it takes and was critical in winning championships - the hope is that a winning mindset will start to permeate the organization once again.
After missing out on prized free agents in pretty much every cycle during Zaidi's tenure, the time is now to turn that around. Everyone of course wants to land Juan Soto, but it remains to be seen how much the superstar will actually consider teams outside of the Yankees and Mets.
Another prized star that has been heavily linked to San Francisco is Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames as the top available player at a position of need for the Giants. Jon Heyman of the New York Post guesses that Adames ends up signing a deal worth $180 million over seven years.
Interestingly, Heyman noted that Adames' market could shoot up even higher due to the fact that he is willing to move to third base and thus would naturally make more teams interested in his services. But an elite level defender who can hit for power at the shortstop position is not something that simply just comes around every day, thus the reason for Adames being likely to receive a massive deal despite the fact that he has never been an All-Star.
It was a career season at the plate for Adames, hitting 32 home runs and 112 RBIs along over a career high 161 games played. As he prepares to start fielding offers on the open market, he feels like a dream target for San Francisco at arguably their biggest position of need.
This offseason is the time to swing big, and we will soon find out just how big Posey is willing to swing.