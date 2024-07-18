San Francisco Giants Dream Trade Target Doesn’t Want to Be Dealt
The San Francisco Giants will be back in action on Friday night, starting a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies out of the All-Star break. Only 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League, the Giants are in a position to gain some ground against a Rockies team that they should take care of business against.
If they play well out of the All-Star break, the idea of buying is certainly possible. A few weeks ago, it looked like San Francisco could be sellers, but improved play since has put them in a different situation.
While anything is possible, and the front office will have the final say, they should go for it if they're in the mix at the end of the month. Baseball is a crazy sport and has shown time and time again that anything can happen.
If a team sneaks into the postseason, there's always a pathway to success. With some of the veterans on this roster, especially if the pitching staff is fully healthy, there's a chance the Giants find success in October.
But for them to do that, they might need to make a few moves at the deadline. They have a few areas they need to improve, specifically at shortstop, center field, and first base.
One of their dream and rumored targets has been Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who would perfectly fix some of their power issues at first base and the lineup as a whole.
Guerrero could be traded, but the Toronto Blue Jays, despite struggling, could also decide to keep him. While their season is all but over, moving a bright young star in Major League Baseball isn't always the best idea.
Instead, the Blue Jays could retool around Guerrero next year and put a better team around him. From what it sounds like, that's what he wants to happen, too.
The slugger spoke with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com and continued his strong stance of not wanting to be traded.
“I would love to be in Toronto,” Guerrero said. “My family loves Toronto, my kids love Toronto, but at the end of the day, it's a business. We all need to understand that, so whatever happens happens. Definitely, I would like to stay there.”
Recognizing that it's a business from Guerrero's perspective is all other teams should need to know. He understands that he could be dealt and sounds like he'll do whatever it takes to win if he does get moved.
However, him saying he loves Toronto again could be all their front office needs to know about keeping him around. If that's the case, San Francisco will likely have to find another option if they decide to upgrade at first base.