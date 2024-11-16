San Francisco Giants Elite Slugger Rises Up Top Prospect Rankings
The San Francisco Giants don't have a deep farm system, but they do have some intriguing names near the top of it.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently updated the service's Top 100 prospects rankings now that the offseason is underway.
While the Giants still only have one player in the Top 100, he continues to rise up the ranks. They have two players listed in the 'next 50' honorable mentions group as well.
1B Bryce Eldridge - No. 27
Eldridge is the best thing going in San Francisco right now. He is steadily rising up rankings thanks to his impressive play in the minors.
He posted a slash line of .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI over 116 games spanning all the way from Single-A San Jose to Triple-A Sacramento.
It was his first full season in the system after he was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He exceeded expectations. The 20-year-old kept up that same pace in the Arizona Fall League with a slash line of .293/.348/.512 in 10 games.
Eldridge is young but has the potential to be the next homegrown star in the Bay Area.
LHP Carson Whisenhunt - Honorable Mention
Whisenhunt, a former second-round pick, has been around for a few years. He continues to show great potential, but is failing to show much improvement.
There was a lot of excitement around him entering the season after he posted a stellar 2.45 ERA and 1.023 WHIP in 2023.
He jumped up to Triple-A this year with hopes of proving he was ready for the Majors, but he struggled. His ERA jumped up to 5.42 and his WHIP to 1.615.
While he still has great strikeout numbers, his control issues will keep him from from the MLB level for now.
OF James Tibbs III - Honorable Mention
Tibbs could be the next San Francisco prospect to jump into the Top 100. He nearly hit 30 home runs in his final college season, which is why the Giants selected him in the first round of July's draft. His professional debut saw mixed results.
The 22-year-old dominated Single-A pitching with a slash line of .415/.429/.512 with four doubles over nine games. He struggled to find the same success at High-A Eugene with a slash line of .134/.216/.239 in 17 games.
His first full season in the minors will be worth monitoring to see how he adjusts.