San Francisco Giants Expected to Go This MLB Trade Deadline Route
The 2024 MLB season has almost reached the "halfway point" of the All-Star break. Along with the All-Star break comes preparation for the MLB trade deadline. Ahead of the deadline, the San Francisco Giants are a team to watch very closely.
No one truly knows what the Giants are going to do. It seems likely that they'll try to be buyers, but they could end up being sellers and attempt to build for the future.
On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman made an appearance on a Bleacher Report live video. He covered many different topics, including the trade deadline. Heyman spoke briefly about San Francisco.
He stated that he thinks it's very unlikely that the Giants are going to sell. Heyman didn't rule out the idea completely, but he thinks San Francisco would rather try to buy talent to compete.
At this point in the season, the Giants have a 45-49 record and are still very much alive in the playoff race.
With that record and the ability to get better and improve their postseason chances, there is no reason to sell. San Francisco should try to swing big at the deadline, although there is a caveat to that decision.
If they do pursue a big trade, they should prioritize moves that add talent for the future as well. Pursuing players with future contract control should be a major priority.
A few names that have been connected to the Giants would check those boxes. One of them is Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm, who has been rumored to be a trade target for the team. Another that has two names in one could be Toronto Blue Jays stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Chisholm is one of the most likely players around the league to be traded at the deadline. The Marlins want to move him. He has star potential and would be a very wise target for San Francisco.
As the deadline continues drawing closer, the Giants will need to make a decision. Will they buy or sell?
Only time will tell, but for now, it seems like they aren't going to be sellers. They could stand pat, but it seems that they'll explore the trade market for players that can help them both now and for the future.