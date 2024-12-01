Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants' Free Agency Splash Could Come at Shortstop

An MLB writer has predicted the San Francisco Giants will end their drought and land a superstar player in free agency.

Sep 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) throws the ball during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
The San Francisco Giants are hoping that their front office changes this offseason will help get the franchise back on track.

Farhan Zaidi was the president of basketball operations for six years and in five of those campaigns, the team recorded a losing record. He has since been replaced by former catcher and fan favorite Buster Posey.

The legendary catcher knows exactly what it takes to win with the Giants. He was on three World Series championship teams and will now be looking to help the franchise return to prominence as a front office member.

One of Posey’s biggest tasks will be convincing free agent hitters to join the team.

Their unsuccessful free agent ventures in recent years certainly haven’t been from a lack of effort or not making competitive offers. San Francisco has the money to make splashes but some factors lead to hitters looking elsewhere. Their pursuit of Aaron Judge ended with the Giants being outbid. Medicals ended their close-to-the-finish-line pursuit of Carlos Correa.

The cost of living in the area is expensive and hitters do not want to play at Oracle Park, which isn’t a hitter-friendly environment. There is some hope that Posey can change that perspective players have given his level of success with the organization.

In his first offseason running the show, adding impact hitters to the lineup is at the top of the to-do list. With several openings, the position of the player isn’t too important. They just need to bring in players that will elevate the offense along with Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald.

Who could fit that bill in free agency? Willy Adames would certainly look good in the creme and orange of the Giants.

Andy McCullough of The Athletic has predicted the Milwaukee Brewers shortstop will land in the Bay Area this offseason as their splash signing.

“Posey has been open about the team’s desire to add a new shortstop. Adames is the best player at the position on the market — and perhaps the best position player on the market besides Juan Soto. He offers power and stability, and should be able to land a nine-figure deal," McCullough wrote.

Acquiring a player of his caliber would enable the team to move Fitzgerald over to second base, filling one of their biggest weaknesses.

There have been reports that Adames would be willing to move to third base in the right situation. But, he wouldn’t have to do that with the Giants.

A premium power hitter for his position, he would be a major addition in San Francisco and the perfect first free agent signing of the Posey era.

