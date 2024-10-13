San Francisco Giants Free Agent Target Undergoes Surgery, Eyeing Early Return Date
The San Francisco Giants are in offseason mode, with first thing being finding a general manager. While the postseason is in full swing, free agency isn't quite open, so the full focus is on rounding out the front office. That doesn't mean they aren't keeping an eye on what is going on with the players they're targeting. One of those names they have been connected to is Ha-Seong Kim, who has been busy.
Kim recently changed his representation, bringing in Scott Boras, who the Giants became very familiar with during last offseason. The super agent represented two of their free agent signings in Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.
The news for the Gold Glove infielder doesn't end there, though.
Kim's season ended prematurely after hitting the injured list with a shoulder injury. He then underwent surgery on his labrum on Thursday, and now there appears to be a timetable for his return.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that the infielder is looking for a mid-April or May return, meaning he shouldn't miss too much time next season.
That's big news for Kim. He has a mutual option in his contract that he is expected to turn down and hit free agency after four seasons with the San Diego Padres. This could have been seen as a risky move after his season ended early, but the news that he'll be available sooner rather than later should make things easier.
A wizard with the glove at shortstop, Kim slashed .233/.330/.370 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 121 games offensively in 2024.
While Kim is not considered a bat first shortstop, he still very much holds his own at the plate and even posted 5.8 bWAR in 2023, making him increibly valuable.
He has been consistently connected with San Francisco since they signed fellow countryman and good friend Jung Hoo Lee. The two were teammates in the World Baseball Classic.
Kim would be a big upgrade for the infield in 2025, especially defensively. Tyler Fitzgerald, who played shortstop in 2024 for the Giants, had a outs above average in the 32nd percentile. Comparatively, Kim's OAA was in the 85th percentile.
The 28-year-old could easily slide in and become the team's everyday shortstop as they slide Tyler Fitzgerald over to second base if they want to keep his bat in the lineup.
It's not quite free agency yet, but expect to hear Kim's name even more.