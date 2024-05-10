San Francisco Giants Given Mediocre Grade For Disappointing Start
The San Francisco Giants have not had the start they start to the season that many envisioned, prompting many to sell their stock on the team.
As Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly graded every team's 2024 start, San Francisco was given a mediocre "C-" for their 17-22 record.
Despite a busy offseason of signings, Kelly had this to say about their roster so far:
"The Giants feel like a collection of players rather than a coherent team, though, and it may cost president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi his job if they don't reach the postseason this year."
It's fair to say that the contributions they should have gotten from players like Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman and Blake Snell should be a lot better than what they have been.
Soler was a risky signing, only really having a couple of seasons at All-Star caliber, but he's playing the worst he has in years. So far, the 32-year-old is slashing just .202/.294/.361.
Chapman has been a bit more disappointing. He hasn't been a high batting average guy since 2018, however, it looks ways worse when combined with his low on-base percentage and poor slugging numbers.
His OPS is .115 lower than it has ever been before.
Snell has been the most disappointing, given that he was coming off of his second Cy Young Award. Through three outings this season, he has an 11.57 ERA and is allowing 13.9 hits per nine innings.
He hasn't pitched since April 19, but hopefully he can return a bit to form when he's back.
It hasn't all been bad, though, as a few players have stuck out positively.
Jung Hoo Lee has potential to be one of the best defensive center fielders in all of baseball with promising numbers at the plate. The 25-year-old rookie could be on the way to becoming a superstar.
Pitching-wise, Jordan Hicks has been an absolute hit in his new starting role. Logan Webb has also continued his high level of play from the last few years.
While it hasn't been ideal, San Francisco still has the chance to compete for a Wild Card spot. They will need their stars to be better, though.