San Francisco Giants Have Reportedly Found Their New General Manager
The San Francisco Giants have been undergoing a huge change to the franchise this offseason. After firing Farhan Zaidi, they hired Buster Posey to be the new President of Baseball Operations and he has been looking for a general manager. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, San Francisco is expected to announce Zack Minasian will serve the role.
Minasian will be elevated from his previous role as Vice President of Professional Scouting for the team, being hired by Farhan Zaidi in 2019. Buster Posey had stated multiple times that he was looking for someone with a background in scouting to take over the role, so Minasian fits that criteria well.
Before his time with the Giants, Minasian spent 14 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers where he served in roles such as Professional Scouting Director and Manager of Minor League Scouting. His lengthy background in the scouting world will give Posey what he was looking for.
A hire from within the team isn't exactly surprising, but most thought they would want to go outside of the organization to bring in some new thoughts under Posey. However an in-house hire was always a possibility, but most thought it would be Jeremy Shelley, who has been with the team for over 20 years.
Minasian's hire means that he and his brother Perry, the GM of the Los Angeles Angels, are the first pair of brothers to be active general managers at the same time. He is also the godson of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.
With the new general manager hire under the their belt, San Francisco can now put their focus fully into the offseason. Rumored to be in the running for players like Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki, as well as multiple trades, Minasian will have a handful right away.