San Francisco Giants Huge Offseason Signing Already Paying Off Despite Slow Start
The San Francisco Giants won an absolute instant classic on Friday in their home opener to move to 6-1 on the season and send the fans home happy for the first time this season.
It took 11 innings and multiple comeback efforts, but the Giants were able to handle the Seattle Mariners in the first of a three-game set.
It took a herculean effort from the team's most significant acquisition of the offseason and largest contract in the history of the franchise in new shortstop Willy Adames to make it happen.
Adames got off to a slow start this year and entering Friday had just three hits thus far on the season. Overall his slash line for the year even after Friday of .200/.242/.267 is far from what San Francisco hoped they would get and far from what he'll finish with, but there's no question the Giants do not win Friday without him.
Playing his best game since arriving to San Francisco, Adames had three hits and three RBI in his seven at-bats, but it was what he did in the 11th inning that fans will remember.
Trailing Seattle 9-8 with two outs in the bottom half of the second extra inning, Adames came to the plate and on the first pitch of his at-bat against Mariners right-hander Carlos Vargas lined one the other way into right field to score both Luis Matos and Tyler Fitzgerald and deliver the Giants a victory.
This is exactly what Adames was brought to the Bay Area to do. Not only hit and hit at a high level, but come through in the clutch when timely hitting is needed as he did so many times during his decorated career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The recent years of baseball in San Francisco have not just been marked by a lot of losses, they have been marked by a lack of coming through when runs are needed.
Last year, the Giants ranked near the bottom of baseball in terms of OPS and batting average with runners in scoring position, but their hot start has placed them right within the top-ten in both categories.
It's still early, but with San Francisco off to their best start in over a decade and Adames seemingly finding his form, it's safe to say a new era of baseball has begun for the Giants and it looks like their new franchise shortstop is going to be at the center of things.