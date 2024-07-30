San Francisco Giants Land Veteran Outfielder From Detroit Tigers
The San Francisco Giants made a move at the last minute of the trade deadline, landing Mark Canha from the Detroit Tigers, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Eric Silva is headed to the Tigers.
After months of questions about what the Giants were going to do, they decided to add a player who could play the outfield. Canha has played first base and DH'd for most of the year, but can play left and right field when needed.
It was reported that San Francisco was searching for an outfielder over the past few months, and they landed one of the better veterans in baseball with the 35 year old.
Canha, a true professional on and off the field, should be an excellent addition to this team as they look to make a playoff push in the second half.
He's struggled a bit this season, slashing .231/.337/.350 with seven home runs, 17 doubles, and 38 RBI. However, he's one year removed from posting a 108 OPS+ year with a .262/.355/.400 slash line. If the Giants can get that type of production out of him, they should be in a great position.
More importantly than anything else, San Francisco's front office didn't decide to trade many of the veterans who were expected to be on the market. That's a great sign that they have trust in this team to make the postseason.
With 50-plus games remaining, the Giants have plenty of time to prove them right. A team filled with veteran talent, and now Canha, too, they could be a tough team to beat come October if they get in.