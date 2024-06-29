San Francisco Giants Legend Orlando Cepeda, Dead at 86
The San Francisco Giants have lost another all-time great after the passing of Willie Mays on June 18, 2024.
Orlando Cepeda, who played on the Giants from 1958-1966, has passed away at the age of 86.
Cepeda, a Hall of Famer, MVP, and 11-time All-Star, is one of the most decorated players in San Francisco history.
While he didn't finish his 17-year career with the team, he's viewed as a legend by Giants fans. Cepeda's Hall of Fame plaque features him in a San Francisco uniform.
During his career, he posted a .297/.350/.499 slash line with 379 home runs. He finished with 2,351 hits and 1,365 RBI.
Cepeda joined the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1966 season. He won a World Series in 1967 with the Cardinals and earned his first and only MVP that year.
Carlos Baerga announced the passing on Friday night.
"My people, I am very sad, I just found out that one of our legends Orlando Cepeda died, may God bless him."
The Giants also posted about it after Baerga, saying they're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former great.
San Francisco had a moment of silence during their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rest in peace to one of the best that's ever put on a Giants uniform.