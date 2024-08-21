San Francisco Giants Linked to Ace as Potential MLB Free Agency Target
The San Francisco Giants are heading into what could be a very busy offseason. Both Matt Chapman and Blake Snell are expected to opt out of their current deals to explore the open free agency market.
Both players have been key pieces for the Giants this season. They are also both pieces that San Francisco would likely prefer to retain moving forward.
Snell, in particular, has become one of the top starting pitchers in baseball. After starting the season slowly and dealing with injury issues, he has been playing like a superstar over the last couple of months. Losing him would be a massive blow for the Giants.
However, if he does choose to sign elsewhere, there is a name to keep a very close eye on as a potential target in free agency.
Curt Bishop of The Sporting News has suggested that San Francisco could consider pursuing Baltimore Orioles impending free agent ace Corbin Burnes.
"Signing Burnes will be no easy task for the Giants, though they have proven that they are willing to sign big-name players and build a winning ballclub. The Snell signing was a perfect example of this. Of course, it's likely that Burnes receives a massive contract with his new team, and the Giants are going to have significant competition for him if they try to sign him."
Just like Snell, Burnes is going to be a very hot commodity in free agency. There are many teams around the league that could use help in their rotation.
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Orioles, Burnes has started in 25 games. He has compiled a 12-5 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 153.2 innings pitched.
At 29 years old, Burnes could be a long-term ace for the Giants. He wouldn't come cheap, but he could be well worth the money for a team that wants to get back into championship contention in the near future.
All of that being said, San Francisco has a chance to be one of the busiest teams during the MLB offseason. They have a lot of work to do if they want to get back to being World Series contenders.
Burnes could be a big step in the right direction if they end up landing him.