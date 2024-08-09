San Francisco Giants Make Surprising Move With Struggling Reliever
The San Francisco Giants have made a surprising decision, optioning Camilo Doval to Triple-A, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Despite some of the struggles from the hard-throwing right-hander, currently owning a 4.70 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, there was a strong argument just a few years ago that he was one of the up-and-coming closers in Major League Baseball.
At his best, he was somebody who could post a sub 2.60 ERA, which he did just two seasons ago.
However, the Giants are in a position to win right now. The campaign hasn't gone as planned for them in multiple ways, but they've started to figure it out a bit in recent weeks. Currently, just three games out in the National League Wild Card, they need everybody to be at their best, and Doval wasn't.
It'll be interesting to see when they decide to call him back up, as this could simply be San Francisco hoping that he regains his confidence down in Triple-A.
After a brutal performance on Thursday, allowing three earned runs and a home run, the main reason why the Giants almost ended up losing to the Washington Nationals, the coaching staff and front office seemingly had enough.
Landen Roupp has been called up to help the bullpen. He's pitched in 11 games at the big league level in 2024, struggling mightily. He posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 16 1/3 innings pitched. However, his stuff has been good in the minors this season, pushing a 3.80 ERA in Triple-A.