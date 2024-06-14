San Francisco Giants Mascot Gets Honored With Hall of Fame
While every true MLB fan keeps track of which players get inducted into the Hall of Fame, not everyone is invested into monitoring the mascots that make it into Hall of Fame.
On Thursday, San Francisco Giants mascot, Lou Seal, was named to the Mascot Hall of Fame's 2024 class.
In a statement shared by the Mascot Hall of Fame's website, they welcomed Lou Seal into the ring of honor.
"Lou Seal, the cheerful and endearing mascot of the San Francisco Giants (MLB), has been a staple at Oracle Park since 1997. With his signature sunglasses and warm personality, Lou Seal has delighted fans of all ages for over 2000 consecutive games. Whether he’s entertaining the crowd with his dance moves or participating in community events, Lou Seal embodies the heart and soul of Giants baseball."
Other MLB mascots that have made their way into the Mascot Hall of Fame include The Oriole Bird, Phillie Phanatic, Orbit, and Mr. Met, among others.
In the 2024 class, Lou Seal of the Giants was joined by Orbit (Houston Astros), Monte (University of Montana), and Jaxson de Ville (Jacksonville Jaguars).
Following the announcement, the San Francisco mascot took to X and shared a thankful reaction to the big news.
While the players are the ones who get most of the recognition, the job of a mascot is not easy either. They're constantly entertaining, constantly moving, and always performing some kind of impressive feat while keeping a massive costume on.
Sometimes, it's important to just sit back and give some props to the mascots of the sports world.
The entire list of mascots who have made it into the Mascot Hall of Fame can be viewed here.